e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi govt sanctions over Rs 19 crore for salaries of employees of four DU colleges

Delhi govt sanctions over Rs 19 crore for salaries of employees of four DU colleges

The funds were sanctioned to Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Dr BR Ambedkar College.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 13:06 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi University(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Delhi University(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government on Monday sanctioned over Rs 19 crore for payment of salaries to staff of four Delhi University colleges funded by it, according to an official order.

The funds were sanctioned to Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Dr BR Ambedkar College.

“I am directed to convey sanction for release of funds of Rs 19.40 crore and Rs 1.675 crore under salary and other than salary heads for payment of outstanding salaries to four Delhi University colleges funded by Delhi government,” Deputy Director of Higher Education Narender Passi said in the official order.

The decision, however, did not placate the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) which has been at loggerheads with the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation over the release of funds for colleges.

“The Delhi Government refuses to acknowledge its role in the precipitation of crisis in these colleges with its obdurate refusal of grants to these colleges, as a result of which the employees of these colleges have been forced to survive without salaries for more than six months,” the DUTA said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said last week that a special audit of seven DU colleges funded by the Delhi government had revealed serious financial irregularities and violation of University Grants Commission norms.

The audit found that these colleges did not release salaries of staff despite having surplus funds, he had said.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, had said the Delhi government was exploring legal proceedings on the basis of the audit, which was conducted following repeated allegations by the colleges that the city government was withholding funds.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: NDA ahead in most seats where PM Modi held rallies
Bihar polls: NDA ahead in most seats where PM Modi held rallies
Bihar Results Live: RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddique loses from Keoti
Bihar Results Live: RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddique loses from Keoti
SCO Summit: India to raise importance of rules-based world order, need for action against terror
SCO Summit: India to raise importance of rules-based world order, need for action against terror
Arnab Goswami moves SC challenging Bombay HC order denying him bail
Arnab Goswami moves SC challenging Bombay HC order denying him bail
Bihar election results: Moods fluctuate in JD-U, RJD camps amid close fight
Bihar election results: Moods fluctuate in JD-U, RJD camps amid close fight
Taliban asks Joe Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal
Taliban asks Joe Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal
By-poll result : BJP leads on 8 seats in Gujarat, leaders show victory sign
By-poll result : BJP leads on 8 seats in Gujarat, leaders show victory sign
IPL 2020 FINAL - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020 FINAL - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In