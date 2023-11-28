Delhi schools directed to have minimum 220 working days in an academic year

Delhi schools have been directed to observe a minimum of 220 working days in an academic year, according to a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued on Monday. Delhi schools directed to have at least 220 working days in an academic year (File photo/For representation)

"As per section 19 of RTE Act-2009 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, it is mandatory for all the schools running under Directorate of Education to observe the minimum 220 working days in an academic year giving consideration to the notified lists of gazetted/restricted/local holidays for the calendar year (January to December)," the circular stated.

It said that prior to the commencement of academic year and before observance of the holidays, the heads of government schools must ensure that 220 working days are completed.

"The deputy district education (DDE) officers are also advised to ensure strict compliance of the same before sanctioning restricted/local holidays to any school under their jurisdiction. In addition, un-aided recognised schools would also obtain approval of holidays from their respective management," the DoE said.