Delhi University ad-hoc teachers hold march to demand absorption

education

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 10:56 IST

Thousands of Delhi University teachers on Monday held a massive march in the city to demand that ad-hoc teachers be regularised, and threatened to intensify their movement if their demand was not acceded to.

The protesters, including hundreds of ad-hoc teachers, marched to Jantar Mantar through Rajiv Chowk against the Union HRD Ministry’s and Delhi University’s decision to demote them to guest lecturers.

They also appealed to all teacher staff associations and the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) to take forward the protest by boycotting all invigilation, and evaluation of exam papers.

The ad-hoc teachers are demanding absorption and promotions for all.

The teachers were protesting against the “repressive MHRD-UGC-VC nexus which is hell-bent on converting ad hoc teachers to guest faculty”, they said, according to a statement by Academics for Action and Development (AAD).

It termed as denial of justice the “intent not to count all ad hoc teaching experience for promotions”.

It termed the appointments through interviews as “nothing but the sacrificial altar for ad hoc colleagues bringing about massive displacement”.

“If the authorities do not listen to us, AAD is committed to intensify the movement. We appeal to all Staff Associations and DUTA to carry forward the movement ensuring no invigilation and no evaluation happens in any centre or in any college.

“Any attempt to de-mobilize this agitation will be backstabbing the collective aspirations of ad hoc teachers for permanent absorption. Shockingly, there are attempts from the authorities and some people close to them to divide and demobilise.

“We have to ensure that these attempts to demobilise are foiled. Today, teachers have bravely broken the barricades and courted arrest. We salute their courage and conviction. Many more barricades may be overcome to realise the dream of permanent absorption,” it said.

On December 4, scores of professors and ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University had broken through the gates of the main hall of the varsity and registered their protest against the Vice-Chancellor and demanded appointment, Absorption and promotion of ad-hoc teachers.