Delhi University exam dates should not clash with polls: DUSU to ECI

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India to direct to all central and regional educational institutions to frame their examination schedule in a way that they don’t clash with polling days and students are able to vote.

In a letter to chief election commissioner Sunil Arora, the DUSU said, “A large portion of these voters are studying in various educational institutions across the country. Semester examinations in these institutions are scheduled to begin in the last week of April and are expected to continue till the first week of June 2019.”

“In view of these circumstances, it is essential to safeguard their constitutionally guaranteed right. ...we request you to kindly issue a directive in the form of an advisory to all educational institutions to frame their exam schedule...so that students can exercise their right,” stated the letter signed by DUSU president Shakti Singh.

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-led students’ union urged the chief election commissioner to direct the union railway ministry to make arrangements for students during the election.

The union on Tuesday appealed to students to exercise their fundamental right to vote in the elections.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 07:53 IST