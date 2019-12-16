DMRC recruitment 2019: Apply now to fill 1492 vacancies at delhimetrorail.com

education

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 14:40 IST

The registration process to fill 1492 vacancies of executive and non-executive posts at Delhi metro railway corporation began on December 14, 2019. However, due to some technical error applicants were finding it difficult to apply, but now the application link is active and running smoothly. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at delhimetrorail.com on or before January 13, 2019, till 11:59 pm.

Out of 1492 vacancies, 929 posts are for regular non-executive posts, 398 for contractual non executive posts, 105 contractual executive posts, and 60 regular executive posts.

Delhi Metro railway corporation had released an official notification regarding the recruitment of executives and non-executives on December 14, 2019.

Educational Qualification:

Most of the posts are for engineers or those having a diploma in engineering. Other posts include those having a degree in architecture, law or BSc IT. Post qualification work experience is also desired for some posts.

For stenographer posts, candidates having a degree of three-year graduation course in any discipline with typing and shorthand skills can apply.

For more details candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the careers

3.If you are a new user, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

4.Fill in all the requisite information and proceed

5.The registration number and password will be sent to your mail-id

6.Click on the ‘go-to application form’ and fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

7.Make payment

8.Applicant must read the declaration and preview application form before submission

9.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference