Doctors, housewives teach needy govt primary school kids in UP

Doctors, housewives teach needy govt primary school kids in UP

Appeals of officials for community participation to help students of government-run primary and upper primary schools lacking the tools needed to access e-content for studies during pandemic, are beginning to have an impact.

education Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:46 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Prayagraj
People teaching needy students of government-run primary schools in their homes during the pandemic times
People teaching needy students of government-run primary schools in their homes during the pandemic times(HT photo)
         

In Prayagraj, an Ayurveda doctor and a housewife are among a number of citizens who have opened their homes and are devoting their own time and resources to teach these kids each day all through the week.

Take example students enrolled in government-run English-medium upper primary school at Andawa in Bahadurpur development block of the district. Seeking opportunities during these challenging times of the pandemic, the school’s headmaster and State Resource Group (SRG) member Vandana Srivastava called upon the parents of the students enrolled in her school on the WhatsApp group for helping in education of students and appealed to them to teach children who do not have smart phones and other tools needed to undertake online studies at their homes.

These parents were made members of Education Motivational Committee and given information about Prerna Goal, E-school, Online Teaching, Deeksha App etc. They were also explained the ways in which they could support children’s education. And it worked, shared Vandana Srivastava.

Following the initiative, more than half a dozen parents have now started teaching poor children living around their homes for one hour each day. Ayurvedic doctor Tribhuvan Singh Kushwaha, whose three daughters study in this school, is one among them.

“I am teaching half-a-dozen kids of different classes at my house now. Each day, I guide them and ensure that their daily lessons as per the weekly schedule floated on the school’s WhatsApp group are completed and they understand the basic concepts,” added Tribhuwan dubbing it a highly self-satisfying endeavour.

Shailendra Gupta, a local who works for a private firm, is also teaching four kids while housewife Durga Sharma is guiding 10 such kids at her house. Preetam and Ragini Sahu, Priya Bind and Tanu Pandey are also engaged in this noble work. “This is truly a welcome development and we are urging more and more people to come forward and extend their helping hand in this mission,” said Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Prayagraj Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha.

