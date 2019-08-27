DoE to complete the process for teachers’ recruitment in Delhi by October

education

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:05 IST

The Directorate of Education on Monday informed Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal that the process of recruiting teachers in city’s government schools would be over by October 2019.

The DoE made the announcement at a meeting, chaired by L-G Baijal, to review the status of vacancies in Delhi government schools. At the meeting, attended by officials from Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and the DoE, the L-G had stressed on expediting the appointment procedure for recruiting teachers and fill all vacant seats at the earliest.

“In the meeting, Lt Governor directed to expedite the appointment of teachers where the recruitment process has completed. Director, Education submitted that the entire process shall be completed by October, 2019,” a statement released by the L-G office stated.

At the meeting, Baijal also directed the Departmental Promotion Committees (DPC) to hold regular meetings to fill the vacant posts through promotions.

The DoE earlier this month had informed the Delhi High Court that as many as 10,591 teachers’ posts were lying vacant in government schools in the city. The DoE informed the court that DSSSB’s recruitment process is underway and it will take about six months before the candidates could join the posts. The DSSSB conducts recruitment exams for government schools in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the All India Parents Association also wrote to the L-G on Monday requesting him to take prompt action to fill the vacant posts in Delhi government and civic bodies-run schools in the city.

Officials in the DoE said the department has been regularly receiving dossiers from the DSSSB and the verification process of the candidates is underway.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 13:05 IST