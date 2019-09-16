DSSB Recruitment 2019: 982 vacancies on offer, last day to apply October 15

education

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the registration link for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in the Directorate of Education and Junior Engineers (Civil) in Delhi Jal Board. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at dsssbonline.nic.in on or before October 15, 2019.

The examination is being conducted to fill 982 vacancies out of which 637 vacancies are for assistant teachers (Primary), 141 vacancies are for assistant teachers (Nursery) and 204 vacancies are for Junior Engineers (Civil) in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Here’s the direct link for online registration.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in

2.Click on the link ‘New registration,’ appearing on the right side of the home page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Fill in the required information

Educational Qualifications:

Assistant Teacher (Primary): Candidates must have passed Class 12 with at least 50% marks along with two years of diploma in elementary education from a recognized University. Candidate must have passed Hindi or Urdu or Punjabi or English as a subject at Secondary Level.

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): Candidates who have passed Class 12 with at least 45% marks along with two years of diploma in Nursery education program or a B.Ed (Nursery) from a recognized university are eligible for the post.

Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidate must have a degree in Civil engineering or a three year diploma in Civil engineering from a recognized University.

Age limit:

Maximum: 30 years

Age relaxation:

•SC/ST : 05 years

•PH : 10 years

•OBC : 03 years

Application Fee:

•General: Rs 100

•Reserved category: Exempted

Candidates submitting their application online should pay the requisite fees only through SBI e-pay. Other mode of payment will not be considered and the application of such candidates will be rejected out rightly.

