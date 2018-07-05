DU 4th cut-off list 2018 live: SRCC, Hindu College release their cut-offs

The Delhi University is expected to release the fourth cut-off list for merit-based admissions in undergraduate courses on Thursday. Students can take admission on July 6, 7 and 9 on the basis of the fourth cut-off list.

DU fourth cut-off list 2018: Live updates

8.00pm:The Delhi University is expected to release the fourth cut-off list in a while

Earlier today

*Fourth cut-off for Hindu college released.

*Fourth cut-off for SRCC released.

*All applicants who are eligible under the fourth cut-off list may contact the concerned admission-in-charge on July 6, 7 and 9 between 9.00 am and 1.00pm along with their original documents and photostat copies etc, failing which their eligibility for admission will stand automatically cancelled, and they will not be considered for admission.

Earlier

*The third cut-off list was announced on night of June 29.

*Delhi University (DU) extended the last date of admission under the third cutoff list till Wednesday after admissions of several students could not be completed due to technical difficulties on Monday. The last date for admission under the third list was originally scheduled to be Tuesday.

*University officials said that early on Monday they found that a roughly 200-metre-long section of the optical fibre cable that provides Internet to the university had been cut. As a result, the university server was not functioning properly on Monday. The official clarified that Monday’s delay had not been caused by a glitch in the server.

The applicant will be required to carry the following set of original documents and self-attested photocopies of the documents:

* Class X Board Examination Certificate

* Class X mark sheet (In case of CBSE, mark sheet & certificate are same)

* Class XII mark sheet

* Class XII provisional certificate/ original certificate

* Recent character certificate, issued either by the Principal of the school last attended or Class-1 Gazetted Officer.

* If applicable SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM certificate (In the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority.

* If applicable OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate ( In the name of the applicant) caste must be in central list issued by http://ncbc.nic.in

* Transfer certificates from school/ college as well as Migration certificate from Board/University are required from those students who have passed senior secondary exam from outside Delhi.

* At least two passport size self-attested photographs.

*The fifth cut-off list is expected on July 12 or night of July 11.

(With inputs from HT correspondents)