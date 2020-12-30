DU Recruitment: 71 vacancies of Assistant Professor on offer, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:19 IST

Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University invites online applications for the recruitment of assistant professors on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at du.ac.in on or before January 4, 2020. However, earlier the last date to submit the online application was December 17, 2019. But, recently Delhi University issued an official notice regarding the extension of the last date for the submission of the application form.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 71 vacancies of Assistant professors in various departments. Out of which, 15 vacancies are for commerce, 8 for economics, 9 for English, 2 for environmental studies, 1 for Hindi, 8 for history, 1 for HDFE, 11 for maths, 3 for philosophy, 7 for political science, 4 for Sanskrit, and 2 for sociology.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs.500. Whereas no application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants.

Fees once paid will not be refunded in any circumstances.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.