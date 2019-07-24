DU Recruitment: Delhi University is hiring 869 professors, associate and assistant professors. Here’s how to apply

education

Jul 24, 2019

Delhi University has advertised about the recruitment of professors, associate professors and assistant professors. There are a total of 869 vacancies in Delhi University.

The last date to apply for the post of professor -- August 8.

The last date to apply for the post of assistant professor --- July 27

The last date to apply for the post of associate professor -- August 4

Vacancy Details:

Professor- 166 vacancies ---- Check department wise vacancy break-up here

Associate professor- 428 vacancies --Check department wise vacancy break-up here

Assistant professor- 275 vacancies-- Check department wise vacancy break-up here

How to apply:

“Online applications are invited in the prescribed Application Form from eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Assistant Professor, in the Academic Pay Level 10 of 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of the University. The last date for receipt of application is 23.07.2019 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. For details, please visit the University website www.du.ac.inand click “Jobs and Opportunities” under the Head “Work with DU”. Any addendum/corrigendum shall be posted only,” the official notice reads.

Click here to apply for DU Recruitment

Eligibility criteria:

For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages and Library Science.

Professor:

An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria laid down in the Screening Guidelines annexed with this advertisement.

(ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University/College as Assistant Professor/ Associate Professor/ Professor, and / or research experience at equivalent level at the University/National level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

For detailed eligibility criteria click here

Associate Professor: A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines.

ii) A master’s degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).

iii) A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or accredited research Institution/Industry with a minimum of seven publicationsin the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals. A total research score of seventy five (75) as per the criteria given in the Screening Guidelines for this post annexed to this advertisement.

For detailed eligibility criteria click here

Assistant Professor:

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

2) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document).

For detailed eligibility criteria click here

Download official notification for DU recruitment here

For the post of DU professor:

For the post of Associate Professor:

For the post of Assistant Professor:

Jul 24, 2019