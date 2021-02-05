DU reopens central library for research scholars, faculty members
As part of its phased reopening, Delhi University will allow research scholars and faculty members to use the central library and its reading rooms.
In a notification issued on Thursday, the university announced that the library will be reopened to research scholars and teachers with immediate effect while maintaining UGC and Delhi University Library System (DULS) specific guidelines.
"Library facilities under DULS will be made operational in phases. In first phase only bona-fide faculty members, Ph.D/M.Phil scholars will be allowed to use library reading room facilities. The reading room facilities would be limited to 10 AM to 4 PM during the week days i.e. Monday to Friday," the notification read.
All the reading rooms on research floor and three rooms on the ground floor will be available for visitors. However, they will have to take permission through an email to the librarian before visiting the library.
The library will also allow its members to borrow and return books and no "late return fine" would be charged for the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While it advised the staff handling books to wear gloves, visitors have also been instructed to carry gloves and hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing.
"The user/staff who does not adhere to the guidelines would face disciplinary action like cancellation of membership etc," it said.
Delhi University had announced reopening its campus and colleges from February 1 for final-year students who require access to facilities for practical purposes.
Schools, colleges and universities across the country were closed in March last year in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU reopens central library for research scholars, faculty members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat govt to set up Indian Institute of Skills in Gandhinagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, apply before March 21
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2021 online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education Ministry to rename 1,063 residential schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Raj Bhawan vests SHEC with power to vet varsity statutes, ordinances
- According to a senior official, around 73 ordinances, regulations and draft statutes, many related to distance education courses being run by different universities, are pending and would be referred to the SHEC for examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC issues PCS 2021, ACF/RFO-2021 notification
- As per the annual calendar of recruitment exams issued by the commission, the PCS (preliminary), -2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC phase 4 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today
- The board will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021, for approximately 15 lakh candidates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III recruitment examination can download the skill test admit card online at dsssbonline.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canara Bank SO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the Canara Bank SO recruitment exam can check and download their admit card online at canarabank.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide chakka jam tomorrow: IIT Bombay gives GATE candidates travel passes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the UPSC IFS main exam 2020 can download their admit cards online at upsc.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF AFCAT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the AFCAT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Delhi reopen for Class 9 and Class 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox