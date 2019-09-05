DU’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya college won’t conduct students’ union polls this year

education

There will be no students’ union polls in Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya college this year, following a request from the students, a college official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, two factions of the college levelled allegations against each other and indulged in violence.

One faction accused the other of beating up its members, following which the police were informed, the official said.

Women members of the other faction alleged that they were manhandled by the members of the opposite group, he said, adding that both the factions sat on a protest on the college campus demanding justice.

Following this, a group of students, who were not from any of the factions, started a signature campaign against violence and demanded that there be no election, the official said. They submitted a list of the signatories to the administration, following which the disciplinary committee of the college took this decision, he added.

