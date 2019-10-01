e-paper
DU’s SOL to start five online courses from January

The five courses -- B.A Programme, B.Com, English Honours, Political Science Honours and B.Com Honours -- will be offered in online mode.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The courses have been started after the approval by the University Grants Commission. (Representational image)
         

Delhi University’s School Of Open Learning (SOL) will be starting five online courses from January, officials said on Tuesday.

The five courses -- B.A Programme, B.Com, English Honours, Political Science Honours and B.Com Honours -- will be offered in online mode.

“We will be starting the five courses from January next year. These courses will not only be open for students from India but also for students from other countries,” said Professor C S Dubey, Director, SOL.

The courses have been started after the approval by the University Grants Commission. There were 22 universities that had applied for starting online courses but the UGC gave the go-ahead only to four universities, including DU, officials said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 19:59 IST

