DU seeks President intervention to stop construction of 39- storey private building in North Campus

education Updated: Oct 28, 2019 09:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Delhi University has urged the president, vice president and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to intervene in the matter pertaining to the construction of a 39-storey private building in North Campus.

Various sections have condemned the construction of the building, saying it is being constructed illegally on public land. They have also said the building will overlook six girls’ hostels in the varsity and will invade their privacy.

On Saturday, the varsity’s vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi announced at the Executive Council meeting that the varsity will be developed into an “integrated closed campus” within a year, sources said, adding the Council sought the support of North MCD and Delhi Police for this.

The decision was welcomed by the members, they said.

The varsity has also formed a 20-member task force to look into the matter and address issues like illegal parking, traffic, incidents of snatching in the campus.  The varsity’s South campus is a closed campus.  The Council also appealed to the president, who is the visitor to the university, vice-president, chancellor of the varsity and the Delhi LG,  who is the chief rector, to intervene in the matter on an “urgent basis”.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 09:29 IST

