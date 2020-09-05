DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know

education

The entrance tests to Delhi University’s various undergraduate, postgraduate, and MPhil/PhD programmes is set to begin tomorrow(September 6).

The National Testing Agency, which has been conducting these exams since last year, released the schedule for the papers last month. In 2019, the exams were conducted in the first week of July. This year, they have been delayed by around two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The entrance test will be conducted from September 6 to 11 in 24 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Patna, Chennai, and Mumbai. According to DU officials, around 140,000 students had applied for entrance to various postgraduate courses at the varsity while approximately 70,000 students have applied for the nine entrance-based undergraduate courses at DU. Around 14,000 students have applied for MPhil and PhD courses.

Here are five things you need to know about DUET 2020 exams:

_ While all postgraduate courses at Delhi University have entrance examinations in addition to merit-based admission for DU graduates, NTA also conducts entrance tests for nine undergraduate courses open to all applicants.

_The nine undergraduate courses are B.A. (Honours) Business Economics [BA(H)BE], Bachelor of Management Studies [BMS], Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)[BBA(FIA)], B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)[B.Tech(IT & MI)], B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences[BA(H)HSS], Bachelor of Elementary Education[B.El.Ed], Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports[BSc(PE,HE & S)], B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication[BA(H)MMC], and Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism[FYIPJ].

_ From ensuring a contact-less frisking to reducing the seating capacity at these centres, NTA has developed several protocols to ensure safety of students. Sanitisation will be done at regular intervals and extra masks and gloves will be provided to students who come without it. An isolation room will also be set up for students whose body temperature might be higher that the permissible limit. Entry and exits will also be staggered to avoid rush.

_ The two-hour computer-based entrance test will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on topics relevant to each subject. “There will be 100 questions. Each correct answer will get a score of plus 4 marks, each wrong answer will get a score of minus 1 mark and a question not answered will get a score of zero marks,” reads this year’s information bulletin.

_ Admit cards for DUET 2020 were released on August 29. Students can download the same from the website http://ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in. Those who wish to correct the information mentioned in the admit card can write to duet2020helpdesk@gmail.com or contact on the following mobile numbers 9453819438, 9455874492, 9455874502, 9453827207.

What will you be tested on?

_ For the Joint Admission Test, which is conducted for admission to BA(Hons) Business Economics, Bachelor in Management Studies, or Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), candidates will be tested on quantitative ability, reasoning and analytical ability, general english, and business and general Awareness.

_ For B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovation), the entrance test is based on Mathematics, reasoning and analytical abilities at 10+2 levels. In addition to this, candidates must have scored 60% or more marks in four subjects, including Maths, in the qualifying exams.

_ For B.A. Hons. (Humanities and Social Sciences), the entrance will be based on general awareness, current affairs, general knowledge, communication skills (English/ Hindi), logical reasoning and analytical ability at 10+2 levels. Candidates must have an aggregate of 60% in the qualifying exams.

_ For Bachelor of Elementary Education, the entrance test shall consist of 40 questions in English and Hindi, and 20 questions each in Mathematics, Science and Social Science, as per the bulletin of information. There will be no descriptive questions. Students can go through NCERT books of English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science and Social Science up to class 10.

_ For Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Multimedia and Mass Communication, applicants must have an aggregate of 75% or more in the best of four subjects with 85% or more in English. The entrance exam will be based on general awareness, media awareness, current affairs, English comprehension and grammatical and analytical skills.

_ For the Five Year Integrated Course in Journalism, candidates must have an aggregate of 50% or more marks determined on the basis of all ﬁve subjects offered in the qualifying examination. The entrance exam will be based on general awareness, media awareness, current affairs, English comprehension and grammatical and analytical skills, logical reasoning and basic mathematics skills. The entrance test will be held both in English and Hindi.