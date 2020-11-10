e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DUET LLB scorecard 2020 released at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

DUET LLB scorecard 2020 released at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

DUET LLB scorecard 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the DUET LLB 2020 examination can check their score cards online at nta.ac.in.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DUET LLB scorecard 2020.
DUET LLB scorecard 2020.(Screengrab )
         

DUET LLB scorecard 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the score cards for the Delhi University Entrance Test LLB 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the DUET LLB 2020 examination can check their score cards online at nta.ac.in.

The agency conducted the DUET LLB 2020 examination from September 6 to 11, 2020, in three shifts per day across 24 cities in the country.

Direct link to download DUET LLB scorecard 2020

How to download DUET LLB scorecard 2020:

Step 1 - Visit the official website at nta.ac.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Display of Score Card for LLB Course of Delhi University Entrance Test-2020

Step 3 - A new page will appear on the display screen, click on the link to check DUET LLB scorecard 2020

Step 4 - Key in your credentials and login

Step 5 - The DUET LLB scorecard 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 - Download the scorecard and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Bihar polls: Left parties leading in 18 seats, say trends on expected lines
Bihar polls: Left parties leading in 18 seats, say trends on expected lines
Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist
Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In