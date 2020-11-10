DUET LLB scorecard 2020 released at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:21 IST

DUET LLB scorecard 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the score cards for the Delhi University Entrance Test LLB 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the DUET LLB 2020 examination can check their score cards online at nta.ac.in.

The agency conducted the DUET LLB 2020 examination from September 6 to 11, 2020, in three shifts per day across 24 cities in the country.

How to download DUET LLB scorecard 2020:

Step 1 - Visit the official website at nta.ac.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Display of Score Card for LLB Course of Delhi University Entrance Test-2020”

Step 3 - A new page will appear on the display screen, click on the link to check DUET LLB scorecard 2020

Step 4 - Key in your credentials and login

Step 5 - The DUET LLB scorecard 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 - Download the scorecard and take its print out for future use.