DUTA members plan to march to Parliament on Monday over their demands

The DUTA general body meeting has agreed on a series of action programmes. Some of these are day-night dharna outside the vice chancellor’s office and public meeting of families at the dharna site on December 8, the teachers’ association said.

education Updated: Dec 08, 2019 11:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Members of Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) hold placards and shout slogans during a protest demanding the withdrawal of University's August 28 letter which involves appointment of ad-hoc and guest lecturers
Members of Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) hold placards and shout slogans during a protest demanding the withdrawal of University's August 28 letter which involves appointment of ad-hoc and guest lecturers(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has planned a series of programmes as part of its indefinite strike to demand one-time regulation for the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers.  The association’s general body meeting on Saturday decided on the continuance of the indefinite strike with boycott of invigilation, evaluation and all other official duties to press for their demand.

A march to Parliament will be organised on Monday from Mandi House, they said.

The teachers’ body said the HRD ministry has conceded to their demands, including the withdrawal of the 28 August Delhi University circular on appointment of guest teachers against substantive vacancies.

“However, it is unfortunate that the government has not agreed to the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers to end their exploitation and humiliation,” it said, adding the general body meeting has therefore decided to continue the agitation to pursue this demand as well as others. PTI SLB NSD NSD

