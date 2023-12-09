The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for 363 Graduate Engineering Apprentices (GEA) and Diploma/Technician apprentices (TA). The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ECIL at careers.ecil.co.in. The tenure of the Apprenticeship will be one year. ECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 363 Apprentice posts till Dec 15

ECIL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 363 vacancies of which 250 vacancies are for GEA and 113 vacancies are for TA.

ECIL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 25 years.

ECIL Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: For GEA, candidates must have completed a four-year B.E. or B.Tech. program from an AICTE-approved college or an accredited Indian university on or before April 1, 2021. Candidates for Diploma Apprenticeships who have completed a three-year diploma.

ECIL recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of ECIL at careers.ecil.co.in

On the homepage, click on Jobs

Next, enroll n NATS Porta

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.