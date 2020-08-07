Education ministry, NCERT begins online essay competition on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat- Swatantra Bharat’ theme, apply now
Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in association with Mygov.in and NCERT is organising an essay competition for the school students as part of the Independence Day celebrations under the theme ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat- Swatantra Bharat’. The competition will be held online. The deadline to submit the essay is August 14 (till 11:59 pm)
School students at the secondary and senior secondary stages (classes 9 to 12) can participate. The theme ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat- Swatantra Bharat’ envisions the emergence of a robust and strong nation committed to the welfare of all.
Topics for Essay:
Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Indian Constitution and Democracy are the biggest enablers
India at 75: A Nation Marching towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Aatmanirbhar Bharat through Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat: Innovation thrives when there is Unity in Diversity
Digital India for Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Opportunities on COVID-19 and Beyond
Aatmanirbhar Bharat - How can school children contribute to National Development?
Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Overcoming Gender, Caste and Ethnic biases
Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Making of a New India through Bio-diversity and Agricultural Prosperity
While I exercise my rights, I must not forget to undertake my duties to usher in an Aatmanirbhar Bharat
My physical fitness is my wealth that will build the Human Capital for Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Conserve Blue to Go Green for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Word Limits:
For the Secondary Stage (Classes 9-10) the essay should be within 500 word limits while for the Higher Secondary Stage (Class 11 and 12) the essay should be within 800 word limit.
How to submit essay:
The participant should submit the write-up in PDF file format only. Visit the website www.mygov.in to submit the essay.
Format
Write-up text should be submitted in readable Font of Hindi/English. Font size should be 12 for English and 14 for Hindi. Line spacing should be 1.15 only. Entries must be in either in English or Hindi
