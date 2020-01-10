Emerging HR Trends that will dominate the corporates in 2020

education

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:23 IST

With the ever-expanding opportunities in the Digital world, companies have to evolve their HR practices to stay relevant. The majority of the workforce slowly dominated by the millennials, progression is quite visible in the diverse areas, and HR needs to embrace new trends in the near term.

Emerging HR trends that will surely dominate the corporates in 2020:

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The use of AI will surely govern the enterprises in 2020. The robotics technology is gradually and expeditiously establishing itself. It is a great help in recruiting procedure. However, robots cannot replace the human tenacity entirely but it is sure to add on to the abilities. Recruiters can be reliant on them. Additionally, this selection process is free from human error and bias the implementation of AI technique allows HR team to craft thorough job descriptions. AI powered software can also scrutinize job network and envisage success rates by checking the online presence of the candidate.

Rise of freelancing or on-demand hiring

Freelancing structure will dominate the HR industry in the near-term. Recruiting on hourly basis or project basis drops the cost for the employers and gives higher flexibility to employees. When the candidates are hired on a temporary or part-time basis, he/she is required to be compensated with a smaller amount as compared to a full-time employee. On-demand hiring also boosts the in-house talent acquisition of the company. Indeed, freelancing has generated an ecosystem for talent with temporary jobs focused on proficiency.

Use of chatbot

Chatbot is a software that conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods. It uses natural language processing and can initiate a human-like communication. Candidates can get their all FAQs answered through this tool. Implementation of chatbot in the HR industry ensures 24*7 availability and ‘on-demand’ availability.

HR analytics/performance analytics

HR analytics or performance analytics can help recruiters to improve employee engagement and retention. These run on machine learning algorithms and aid in gathering, organizing and analyzing the data related to HR. This guarantees an enhanced decision making for the organization. In the near-term, performance analytics will prove to be an effective tool for the HR industry.

Gamification

The recruitment process can be turned into a gamified experience through this process. This would relieve the pressure from the HR department and let employees play a more vigorous part in talent acquisition. Gamification implements a digital ambience and help employees reach certain goals and objectives. This would offer them status or reward or bonus and help them in improving their skills. Overall, that would add to the expansion of the organization.

HR integration with the cloud and mobile-enabled HR solutions

Mobile enabled HR platforms have amplified employee engagement and reduced employee time to hire. Mobile recruitment can reach wider audience through online job postings and social media sharing. The candidates can easily apply to these postings and can apply to jobs anywhere in the world.

Conclusion

The HR industry experienced a drastic change because of the alignment of the workforce in 2019. 2019 has changed the way the HR industry used to deal with the teams both in terms of hiring the candidates and engaging them. Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning technologies have become new trends in the HR industry. HR industry expecting AI and cognitive technologies to mature further in the year 2020. The predictive analytics will be giving powerful insights around performance, hiring trends, attrition, etc. HR Industry see the need for talent in the startup sector with the startups increasingly becoming more successful alongside the disruption they bring to the market.”

(Author Yogita Tulsiani is MD and Co-founder, iXceed Solutions (Global Tech-Recruiter Provider). Views expressed here are personal.)