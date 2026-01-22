10 fastest-growing jobs in Delhi according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn has released its annual list of Jobs on the Rise in Delhi, highlighting the fastest-growing roles over the last three years.

From AI leadership to creative services like wedding planning and essential operational roles — the list underscores industries balancing innovation with everyday needs in a changing world of work, LinkedIn said.

Check out the 10 fastest-growing jobs in Delhi below. The list includes brief descriptions, required skills, recruiting industries and some other details.

AI Engineer: Artificial Intelligence engineers design, build, and deploy AI systems to train Machine Learning models, automate complex tasks, and integrate AI into products and services. Most common skills required for these roles are Large Language Models (LLM), Deep Learning, PyTorch and industries that recruit include Technology, Information and Internet, IT Services and IT Consulting, Business Consulting and Services Gender distribution of hires in 2025: 17% female; 83% male

Median years of prior experience: 2

Top roles transitioned from: Software Engineer, Data Scientist, Data Analyst

Flexible work availability: 16% remote; 19% hybrid

2. Director of Artificial Intelligence: A Director of Artificial Intelligence guides vision, governance, and the integration of AI initiatives to align research, product, and operations with organisational goals. The most common skills required for this role are Large Language Models (LLM), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). Most common industries that recruit Director of AI are Business Consulting and Services, Technology, Information and Internet, IT Services and IT Consulting

Gender distribution of hires in 2025: 18% female; 82% male

Median years of prior experience:

Top roles transitioned from: Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Analytics Consultant

Flexible work availability: 10% remote; 24% hybri

3. Accounting Coordinator: Accounting coordinators support financial operations by managing records, processing transactions, and ensuring accurate reporting. The need common skills like Account Reconciliation, Accounts Receivable (AR), Accounts Payable (AP) and get recruited in industries like Travel Arrangements, Credit Intermediation, IT Services and IT Consulting

Gender distribution of hires in 2025: 35% female; 65% male

Median years of prior experience:

Top roles transitioned from: Business Operations Manager,

Business Analyst, Account Manager

Flexible work availability: 5% hybrid

4. Regulatory Compliance Analyst: Regulatory compliance analysts ensure organisational practices meet legal standards by monitoring laws and regulations, and assessing risks. Most common skills required are Auditing, Legal Compliance, Risk Assessment and industries that hire for this role are Business Consulting and Services, Staffing and Recruiting, Legal Services.

Gender distribution of hires in 2025: 52% female; 48% male

Median years of prior experience: 2

Top roles transitioned from: Legal Associate, Human Resources

Specialist, Customer Service Representative

Flexible work availability: 9% hybrid

5. Brand Designer: Brand designers create visual elements, messaging, and creative assets of a brand to express its identity and engage the audience. Most common skills required are Logo Design, Brand Identity, Typography. Most common industries where they get recruited are Design Services, Recreational Facilities, Computers and Electronics Manufacturing

Gender distribution of hires in 2025: 50% female; 50% male

Median years of prior experience: 3

Top roles transitioned from: Graphic Designer, Creative Director, User Interface Designer

6. Wedding Planner: Wedding planners organise and coordinate all aspects of weddings from vendor management to logistics, timelines, budgets, and event design. They require common skills such as Event Planning, Wedding Coordination, and Event Production. Most common industries that hire Wedding Planners are Events Services, Hospitality, and Advertising Services

Gender distribution of hires in 2025: 60% female; 40% male

Median years of prior experience: 2

Top roles transitioned from: Event Manager, Client Services Analyst, Business Operations Manager

7. President of Sales: Presidents of sales lead strategy, teams, and revenue growth, aligning customer insights, market opportunities, and organisational resources to achieve company targets. Most common skills are Sales Management, Solution Selling, New Business Development and the most common industries are Real Estate, Wholesale Building Materials, Travel Arrangements

Gender distribution of hires in 2025: 15% female; 85% male

Median years of prior experience: 9

Top roles transitioned from: Vice President of Business Development, Founder, Vice President of Marketing

8. Fleet Manager: Fleet managers oversee fleet operations, including routing, maintenance, and safety, to increase efficiency and on-time delivery. The most common skills they require are Fleet Planning, Logistics Management, and Operations Management. Most common industries that hire them are Technology, Information and Internet, Truck Transportation, and Transportation Equipment Manufacturing

Gender distribution of hires in 2025: 2% female; 98% male

Median years of prior experience: 3

Top roles transitioned from: Business Operations Manager, Logistics Supervisor, Business Development Officer

9. Horticulturists: Horticulturists study, cultivate, and care for plants to enhance growth, health, and sustainable landscapes. The most common skills needed are Landscape Design, Landscape Maintenance, and Plant Identification. Industries which hire Horticulturists are Real Estate, Facilities Services, and Farming.

Gender distribution of hires in 2025: 8% female; 93% male

Median years of prior experience: 2

Top roles transitioned from: Sales Team Lead, Quality

Assurance Specialist, Professor

Flexible work availability: 17% hybrid

10. Supply Chain Director: They lead end‑to‑end supply chain functions, aligning procurement, production, and distribution with business goals. The most common skills are Cross-functional Team Leadership, Supply Chain Optimisation, and Vendor Management. Most common industries are Technology, Information and Internet, IT Services and IT Consulting, Food and Beverage Services

Gender distribution of hires in 2025: 27% female; 73% male

Median years of prior experience: 6

Top roles transitioned from: Project Manager, Program Manager, Information Technology Delivery Manager

Flexible work availability: 22% hybrid