Home / Education / Employment News / AIBE XVI registration deadline extended to Sept 15, exam on Oct 24
TAIBE XVI registration: he last date for registration for All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) exam has been extended to September 15.(Praful Gangurde/HT file)
TAIBE XVI registration: he last date for registration for All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) exam has been extended to September 15.(Praful Gangurde/HT file)
employment news

AIBE XVI registration deadline extended to Sept 15, exam on Oct 24

  • AIBE XVI registration 2021: All India Bar Examination has registration deadline for AIBE VI exam, check details here.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 11:33 AM IST

The last date for registration for All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) exam has been extended to September 15. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so online by visiting official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

The last date to pay the application fee is September 20.

As per the official notification released by the AIBE, the admit card will be released on October 4 and the examination will be held on October 24.

The official website of AIBE reads, ‘Press Release dated 17.08.2021 This is to bring to kind knowledge of all the concerns that the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 24th October, 2021.

The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th Sep, 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 20th Sep, 2021’.

How to apply for AIBE -XVI

Visit the official website of AIBE-XVI at allindiabarexamination.com

On the homepage click on the link which reads, Registration ( AIBE- XVI)

Fill in all the required details

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
all india bar examination last date extended
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.