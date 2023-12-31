AIESL recruitment 2023: Apply for 74 Graduate Trainee posts till January 15 at www.aiesl.in

AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), has invited applications for Graduate Engineer (Trainee) posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is January 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aiesl.in. AIESL recruitment 2023: 74 vacancies for Graduate Engineer (Trainee) posts

AIESL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies of Graduate Engineer (Trainee) posts.

AIESL recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years for the General/EWS category. For the OBC category, the maximum age of the candidates should be 31 years and for SC/ST candidates the maximum age of the candidates should not be more than 33 years.

AIESL recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to submit the Demand Draft for an amount of ₹1,500 drawn in favour of AI Engineering Services Limited, payable at New Delhi. SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

AIESL recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates can submit their applications through the official website at www.aiesl.in. After the submission of the applictaion candidates have to submit the duly filled applictaion form through Post/ Speed post/ Courier at the following address in an envelope that must be superscribed with ‘Application for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee- Support Services’

To,

Chief Human Resource Officer

AI Engineering Services Limited

Personnel Department,

2nd Floor, CRA Building,

Safdarjung Airport Complex,

Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi – 110003.

For more details canididates can submit their applictaion through the official website at www.aiesl.in.