AIIMS Jodhpur to recruit 105 Group A, Group B and Group C posts, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 07, 2023 12:58 PM IST

AIIMS Jodhpur invites applications for Group A, B, and C posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur has invited applications for Group A Group B and Group C posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Jodhpur at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. The Opening and Closing date of the applications would be notified on the official website only. The last date of the online application form will be 20 days from the commencement of online registration of application of this advertisement.

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 105 Group A, B and C posts.

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 3000 for General/OBC/EWS Candidates. For SC/ST/PwBD Candidates the application fee is 2400.

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

“The On-line registration of application will be made available on AIIMS, Jodhpur official website i.e. http://www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. The link for submission of online applications in respect of above said posts along with other relevant information will be notified on the website. No Documents including online application form is required to be sent physically however, all the applicants are advised to keep a copy of online application form with them, along with proof of payment (a Copy of challan /online payment receipt) for their record” , reads the official notification.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

