AIIMS Jodhpur to recruit for 303 Group B and Group C posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 22, 2023 01:15 PM IST

AIIMS Jodhpur will recruit for 303 Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply on the official site of AIIMS Jodhpur at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Jodhpur at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 303 posts in the organisation.

The Opening/Closing date of the applications would be notified on the official website only. The last date of online application form will be 20 days from the commencement of online registration of application of this advertisement.

Vacancy Details

  • Group C: 281 posts
  • Group B: 22 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification for Group B and Group C available here.

Application Fees

  • General/OBC/EWS Candidates: - Rs.3,000/-
  • SC/ST/PwBD Candidates - Rs.2400/-

The candidate will be required to pay prescribed application fees, if any through Online mode only via payment gateway of AIIMS, Jodhpur. Transaction/ Processing fee, if any, as applicable will be payable to the bank by the candidate. The application fees should be done through online mode.

