AIIMS Mangalagiri recruitment:17 vacancies of Tutor/Clinical Instructor on offer

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, has invited applications for the post of posts of Tutor/Clinical Instructor for College of Nursing. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.

The advertisement was published in the employment news on April 9.

AIIMS Mangalagiri recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17 vacancies of Tutor/Clinical Instructor for College of Nursing.

AIIMS Mangalagiri recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the Unreserved/EWS/OBC/ExS candidates. For SC/ST candidates the application fee is ₹ 800. The application fee is exempted for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

AIIMS Mangalagiri recruitment: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Mangalagiri at www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in. Here's is the direct link to apply.

After the online submission of application form candidates have to submit the hard copy of the on-line application has to be sent along with self-attested copies of certificates/documents in support of fulfilling the essential criteria of age, educational qualification, experience etc. within 15 days from the last date of online application to the below given address:

The Recruitment Cell

AIIMS Mangalagiri

Old TB Sanatorium Road, Mangalagiri

Guntur (Dist.), Andhra Pradesh

PIN – 522 503.

Candidates can check notification here