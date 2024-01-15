Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Apply for 83 Advocate posts from today

Allahabad High Court will begin the applictaion process for 83 vacancies for the post of Advocate today, January 15. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is February 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.allahabadhighcourt.in. Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: 83 vacancies for Advocates

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill 83 vacancies of Advocates of which 17 vacancies are for the SC category, 1 vacancy is for the ST category, 22 vacancies are for the OBC category, 8 vacancies are for the EWS category and 35 vacancies are for the Unreserved category.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be between 35 to 45 years as of January 1, 2024.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application cost for candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories is Rs. 1400, while the charge for candidates in the SC/ST category who are residents of the State of Uttar Pradesh is ₹1200. PWD candidates who only reside in the State of Uttar Pradesh and who are General, OBC, or EWS must pay ₹750. PWD candidates from the State of Uttar Pradesh only who fall under the SC/ST category are eligible to get up to ₹500. Application fee of Rs. 1400 will be charged to all candidates from states other than Uttar Pradesh.

For more details check the detailed notification on the official website at www.allahabadhighcourt.in.