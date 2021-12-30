Andhra Pradesh: APPSC begins recruitment for 730 positions; graduates eligible

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited application forms to fill 730 positions in Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in Revenue Department and Executive Officer(Grade III) in Endowment Department. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for submission of the forms is January 19.

“Applications are invited online for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant for a total of 670 vacancies in the scale of pay of Rs.16,400/- to 49,870/- from candidates within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on 01.07.2021,” the job notification reads.

“Applications are invited online for recruitment to the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in A.P. Endowments Sub-Service for a total of 60 vacancies (13 Carry forward + 47 Fresh) in the scale of pay of Rs.16,400/- to 49,870/- from candidates within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on 01.07.2021. Candidates who profess Hindu Religion only are eligible to apply to the Executive Officer Grade-III,” APPSC has said in another notification.

Graduates are eligible to apply for these posts.

