AP DSC 2025: Mock test today at apdsc.apcfss.in, how to take it

AP DSC 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will begin the AP DSC 2025 mock test today, May 20. Candidates who have applied for the Mega DSC recruitment can take the mock test using the link given at apdsc.apcfss.in. AP DSC 2025: Mock test today at apdsc.apcfss.in

The application process for Mega DSC recruitment 2025 ended on May 15. The exam will be held in computer-based test or CBT mode in June-July.

AP DSC recruitment 2025 is being held to fill 16,347 vacancies in the state.

Hall tickets for the recruitment exam will be released on May 30. The test will take place from June 6 to July 6, 2025.

The school education department will share the initial answer keys for the Mega DSC recruitment examination on the second day after the last exam is completed. The objection window will remain open for seven days. Seven days after the last date to raise objections, the department will release AP DSC final answer keys.

Also read: India Post GDS Result 2025: 3rd merit list released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, direct link, how to check

AP DSC result 2025 will be announced on the seventh day from the final answer key release date.

Mock tests can help candidates understand the exam pattern, types of questions asked in the test, etc. It will also help them get familiar with the exam console.

How to take AP DSC 2025 mock test?

Visit the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

Open the mock test link displayed on the home page.

If required, enter your login details.

Submit and take the mock test.

Candidates should read the information bulletin of AP DSC 2025 to learn about the syllabus, paper pattern and the exam process. They should also regularly visit the AP DSC 2025 website for updates.