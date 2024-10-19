APPSC CCE 2024: Apply for 140 Group A and B posts at appsc.gov.in, direct link here

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for APPSC CCE 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination 2024 can find the link through the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 140 posts in the organization. APPSC CCE 2024: Apply for 140 Group A, B posts, direct link here (Shutterstock)

The registration process started on October 15 and will end on November 10, 2024. The APPSCCE prelims examination will be conducted on December 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

APCS- Group A: 50 posts

APPS Group A: 6 posts

CPDO Group A: 9 posts

ARCS Group A: 2 posts

Assistant Director: 2 posts

DIPRO Group A: 3 posts

LO Group B: 1 post

DLRSO Group B: 1 post

DDMO Group B: 1 post

DACO Group B: 6 posts

SS Group B: 2 posts

APO Group B: 2 posts

ASS Group B: 1 post

ASO Group B: 47 posts

AACO Group B: 6 posts

Inspector Group B: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the examination, candidates should have a graduation degree from any of the UGC-recognized Universities.

Candidates who want to apply should be at least 21 and not more than 35 years old as of the last date of receipt of the application form, 10.11.2024.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises prelims and mains examination. The preliminary examination is for the selection of candidates for the main examination. The prelims exam will comprise two objection-type papers. This exam is a screening test, and candidates who qualify for the exam will have to appear for the main exam. The main examination (written and interview) is for selection of candidates for various services and posts in the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Examination Fee

The examination fee for APST candidates is ₹150/—, and for other candidates, it is ₹200/-. PwD category candidates are exempt from the application fee, which should be paid online.