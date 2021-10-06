Home / Education / Employment News / APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here
APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here

APSC Enforcement Inspector&nbsp;Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 10:39 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Assam Public Service Commission will release APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 on October 6, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in. The examination will be conducted on October 24, 2021 in the state. 

The examination of general studies will be conducted in single shift from 10 am to 12 noon. As per the earlier released notice, no intimation letter to the candidates will be sent separately by post. The candidates shall have to download their own intimation letter from the aforesaid website after providing their login credentials on the official website. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in.
  • Click on APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment was notified on December 16, 2020 and selection of Enforcement Inspectors will be through a screening test which will be OMR based.

Story Saved
