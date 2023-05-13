Home / Education / Employment News / APSC recruitment 2023: 103 Financial Management Officer posts on offer

APSC recruitment 2023: 103 Financial Management Officer posts on offer

ByHT Education Desk
May 13, 2023 02:39 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from May 16.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for Financial Management Officer posts (Junior Grade-ll). The applictaion process will commence on May 16 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 15. The candidates can submit their applictaion fee till June 17. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC recruitment 2023: 103 Financial Management Officer posts on offer(HT file)
APSC recruitment 2023: 103 Financial Management Officer posts on offer(HT file)

APSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 109 vacancies of Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-ll) posts.

APSC recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay a fee of 250, while those from the SC/ST/OBC/MOBC should pay a fee of 150. Candidates who fall under the BPL and PwBD categories are not required to pay the fee.

APSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

Next, click on the “Online Recruitment Portal”

Click on “Apply Here” under Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-II)

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apsc recruitment jobs + 1 more
apsc recruitment jobs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out