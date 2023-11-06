close_game
APSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for Personal Assistant Stenographer posts from Nov 15

APSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for Personal Assistant Stenographer posts from Nov 15

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 06, 2023 05:20 PM IST

APSSB invites applications for the Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III) exam 2023.

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has invited applications for the post of Personal Assistant ( Stenographer Grade-III) examination 2023. The application process will commence on November 15 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 15. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at apssb.nic.in.

APSSB recruitment 2023: 90 vacancies for Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III)
APSSB recruitment 2023: 90 vacancies for Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III)

Important dates:

Opening date of Application: November 15

Closing date of Application: December 15

Tentative date of Stenographer Proficiency: January 21

Tentative date for the written examination: February 25

The Stenographer Proficiency test will be conducted on January 21, 2024, and the tentative date of the written examination is February 25, 2024.

APSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 90 vacancies of Personal Assistants ( Stenographer Grade-III).

APSSB recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should graduate from a recognised university and should possess a diploma in stenography from the recognised university.

APSSB recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 35 years old.

APSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 200 for the General category. For APST candidates the application fee is 150. PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
