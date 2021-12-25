Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2021: Apply for Stenographer & other posts

Armed Forces Tribunal has invited applications from candidates to apply for Stenographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AFT Delhi on aftdelhi.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 31, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization.

Candidates who apply for the post will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer: 1 Post

Deputy Controller of Accounts: 1 Post

Principal Private Secretary: 4 Posts

Assistant Registrar: 1 Post

Private Secretary: 2 Posts

Tribunal Officer/ Section Officer: 1 Post

Assistant: 1 Post

Tribunal Master/ Stenographer Grade I: 5 Posts

Accounts Officer: 2 Posts

Junior Accounts Officer: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the <strong>Detailed Notification Available here</strong>. The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall not exceed 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

How to Apply

Candidates will have to download the application form from the official website and fill the application form. The filled up application form should be sent to the Principal Registrar, Armed Forces Tribunal, Principal Bench, West Block- VIII, Sector I, R.K. Puram, New Delhi- 110066.