Arunachal Pradesh: APSSB invites applications to recruit 81 personal assistants

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has begun the recruitment process for selection of personal assistant (stenographer grade 3). The application forms are available on the website of the APSSB and the deadline for submission of the forms is January 5, 2022. For the selection of candidates a stenographer proficiency test is tentatively scheduled on January 29 and a written exam is scheduled on February 6.

Apply Online

Vacancies are available in various departments: general administration, urban development and housing, Arunachal Pradesh public service commission, Tomo Riba institute of health and medical sciences and public works department.

Candidates with a graduation degree are eligible for this recruitment. Applicants should be between 18 to 32 years of age.

For the stenographer proficiency test, candidates will be able to download admit cards from January 21, 2022.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the written exam only.