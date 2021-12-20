Assam: APSC to recruit Inspector of Factories; apply at apsc.nic.in portal

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications to recruit 5 Inspector of Factories under Labour Welfare Department. The application forms are available on the official website, apsc.nic.in and candidates can apply till January 20.

Candidates with Degree in any branch of Engineering or Technology preferably Mechanical/ Chemical/ Electrical Engineering and practical experience of two years in workshop or manufacturing concern of good standing are eligible to apply. The candidates should not be less than 23 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Candidates should refer to the official job notification for details on the age relaxation. “The age limit of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of the Matriculation / HSLC Admit Card or Pass Certificate issued by a recognized Central/State Board/Council and no other document shall be accepted in lieu of the mentioned documents,” APSC has informed candidates.

The Commission has not said anything about the selection procedure. “The selection procedure will be notified later on followed by issuing corrigendum/addendum, if required. The commission will decide the provision for selection in respect of any post/posts or service/services considering the status, cadre and grade or the number of applications received for the advertised post/posts or service/services,” APSC has said.