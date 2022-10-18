Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Grade 4 Result out at sebaonline.org, direct link

Assam State Level Recruitment Commission has announced direct recruitment result for grade 4 posts today, October 18. Candidates can check the Assam class IV posts result on the official website at sebaonline.org. Candidates can check their result by entering their application number and password.

The Assam Class IV examination was conducted on August 21.

Assam direct recruitment will fill up a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies are for grade 3 posts and 13,341 vacancies are for grade 4 posts.

Here's the direct link to check the result

Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022: How to check result

Visit the official website atsebaonline.org.

On the home page, click on the link for grade 4 results 2022.

Key in your application number and password.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

