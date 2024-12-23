Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 Live: SLPRB admit card for written exam today at slprbassam.in

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The admit card will be released at 11 am today, December 23 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Admit cards for the Assam Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment written examination will be released today, December 23, at 11 am, on slprbassam.in. This information was shared by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam through a notification dated December 19....Read More

To download the admit card, candidates will have to log in by entering their application numbers and dates of birth, the board mentioned in the notification.

SLPRB Assam also informed that the Assam Police Sub Inspector recruitment written test will take place on January 5, 2025.

The board added that all candidates must carry a copy of the admit card and a government-issued photo identity card (Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, voter ID) on the exam day andfollow all the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

How to download Assam Police SI admit card 2024 when released

After the hall ticket is released, go to the official website of the SLPRB Assam at slprbassam.in.

Open the link to download the admit card which is displayed on the home page of the website.

Key in the requested login credentials.

Once done, submit and download the admit card.

Candidates must check and ensure that their is no error in the personal details – name, photo, signature, etc. – displayed on the admit card.

In the case of any error, they can report it to the board through the technical support number (toll free) 9667062063 between 10 am and 5 pm on working days.

SLPRB Assam is conducting this recruitment examination for 144 Sub Inspector (UP) Assam Police, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) in Asam Commando Battalions, 7 Sub Inspector (Communication) in APRO vacancies and one Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr) under DGCO and CGHG in Assam Police notified through separate advertisements in 2023.

For further updates about the Assam Police Sub Inspector recruitment examination, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the SLPRB.