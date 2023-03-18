Home / Education / Employment News / Assam Rifles: March 19 last date to apply for Technical & Tradesman posts

Assam Rifles: March 19 last date to apply for Technical & Tradesman posts

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2023 08:05 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.assamrifles.gov.in.

Assam Rifles will end the applictaion process to fill 616 Technical and Tradesman posts tomorrow, March 19. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at assamrifles.gov.in.

Last date to apply for 616 tradesmen and technical posts tomorrow, March 19

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 616 tradesmen and technical. The application fee is 200 for Group B positions and 100 for Group C posts. The candidates will deposit the fee online into the HQ DGAR, Recruitment Branch, Shillong- 10 SBI Current Account No. 37088046712. positions.

Here's the direct link to apply

The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 23 years as on January 1, 2023.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023: Steps to fill the applictaion

Visit the official website at www.assamrifles.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Join Assam Rifles”

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

