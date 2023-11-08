Assam SLRC grade 3, 4 registration from November 10, 12,600 posts on offer

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is going to begin the registration process for 12,600 grade 3 and 4 vacancies in Assam soon. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts from November 10 to December 29 on sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in. Assam SLRC grade 3, 4 registration from November 10

Candidates are not required to pay any fee to apply for these vacancies.

Candidates have to be Indian nationals and registered in the employment exchange of Assam to apply for this recruitment drive.

As per the two notifications, 7,600 of the total vacancies are grade C while the other 5,000 are grade 4 vacancies.

Vacancy details

Grade 3

Category I, Bachelor Degree Level: 4,055

Category II, HSSLC (Class 12) Level: 3,127

Category III, HSLC Level: 418

Grade 4

HSLC (Class 12) or equivalent examination passed: 1060

HSLC+ITI: 1990

Read up to Class 8: 1,950

As per the notification of grade 4, the maximum qualification allowed for these vacancies is Class 12, which means those who have higher qualifications cannot apply for these vacancies. They can apply for grade 3 posts.

Age limit

Candidates should not be less than 18 years old and more than 40 years old as on January 1, 2023. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

Selection process

Selection criteria and the mode of examination for grade 3 will be announced later. After the written examination, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for skill tests, if they apply for vacancies related to Computer/Stenography/Driving, etc.

For grade 4, it will be a two parts process - written test and interview.