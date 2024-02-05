 Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended for 5500 posts - Hindustan Times
Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended for 5500 posts, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 05, 2024 05:35 PM IST

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration date has been extended. The notice is given here.

Director of Elementary Education, Assam has extended Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for Teacher posts can do it through the official website of DEE, Assam at dee.assam.gov.in.

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended for 5500 posts

As per the official notice, the last date for submission of online applications for the post of Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary Schools is hereby extended till 10:00 PM of February 13, 2024.

The eligibility criteria include that candidates should be permanent residents of Assam who are qualified for the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET)/ Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Either the Language-I or the Language-II of both ATET and CTET candidates shall match the medium of instruction of the school wherein the candidate wishes to apply.

Direct link to apply for Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of DEE, Assam at dee.assam.gov.in.
  • Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 link will be available.
  • Click on the link and a new page will open.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More related details can be checked by candidates on the official website of DEE, Assam.

Official Notice Here 

