AUD recruitment: Apply for 22 vacancies of senior assistant and other posts

  • Ambedkar University, Delhi has invited applications for the posts of Librarian, Senior Assistant, and other posts. Apply till February 21.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 02:05 PM IST
Ambedkar University,  Delhi has invited applications for the posts of Librarian, Senior Assistant, and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application is February 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Ambedkar University at aud.ac.in.

AUD recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies out of which one vacancy is each for the post of librarian, assistant engineer (civil), assistant engineer ( electrical), and library assistant/library cum documentation assistant. Three vacancies are for the post of section officer, seven vacancies are for the post of senior assistant, two vacancies are for the post of junior library assistant. Six vacancies are for the post of junior assistant/junior assistant cum caretaker.

AUD recruitment application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the post of librarian and 500 for the post of assistant engineer (civil), assistant engineer ( electrical),  section officer,  senior assistant. The application fee is 300 for the post of library assistant/library cum documentation assistant, junior library assistant, and junior assistant/junior assistant cum caretaker.

Here is the direct link to apply

AUD recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of AUD at aud.ac.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

Click on the apply link

Signup and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy for future reference

