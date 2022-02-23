Home / Education / Employment News / Bank of Baroda recruitment: Application begins for 42 vacancies
employment news

Bank of Baroda recruitment: Application begins for 42 vacancies

  • Bank of Baroda has invited online application for recruitment on regular/ contractual basis for Fraud Risk & Risk Management Departments.
Bank of Baroda recruitment: Application begin for 42 vacancies(Reuters file photo)
Bank of Baroda recruitment: Application begin for 42 vacancies(Reuters file photo)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 08:28 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for recruitment on regular/ contractual basis for Fraud Risk & Risk Management Departments. The application process has begin from today, February 23 and the deadline for the submission of application form is March 15.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 42 vacancies.

Bank of Baroda application fee: Candidates from the general/EWS/OBC category have to pay a fee of 600, while candidates from the SC/ST/PWD category and women candidates have to pay of 100.

Direct link to apply

 Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in

Click on the ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab

Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment for various positions on Regular/ Contractual basis for Fraud Risk & Risk Management Departments

Fill up the application form, select post, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the application form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank of baroda vacancy bank jobs jobs steve jobs sc/st quota in government jobs + 4 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out