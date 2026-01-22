Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration for 600 posts ends this week, direct link here

Bank of Maharashtra will close the registration process for Apprentice posts this week. The last date to apply for the post is January 25, 2026. Candidates can apply for the post through the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.bank.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 600 posts in the organisation. Candidates who have Bachelor's degree in any discipline from the recognized University / Institutes approved by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies can apply. The age limit should be between 20 to 28 years.

The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs. 12300/- per month for the engagement period of one year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances / benefits. The training hours are between 10 am to 5 pm.

The candidates shall be required to register online application on bank’s website with 12th percentage (HSC/10+2) / Diploma percentage. Merit list for engagement of apprentices will be prepared State-wise in descending order on the basis of marks / percentage obtained in 12th (HSC/10+2) / Diploma examination, in case more than one candidate having the same percentage, such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.

Direct link to apply for BOM Apprentice Recruitment 2026 BOM Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.bank.in.

2. Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Apprentice online link.

4. Register yourself and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹150+GST for UR/EWS/OBC category and ₹100+GST for SC/ST category. PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Maharashtra.