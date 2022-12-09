Home / Education / Employment News / Bank of Maharashtra Officers Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 posts, details here

employment news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 10:08 AM IST

Bank of Maharashtra to recruit candidates can for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officers posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 23, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 551 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • AGM: 3 Posts
  • Chief Manager: 23 Posts
  • Generalist Officer: 500 Posts
  • Forex/ Treasury Officer: 25 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online examination to be conducted by IBPS. Successful candidates shall be called for interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking. The selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared from the scores obtained in the online exam and interview.

Application Fees

The application fees for UR/EWS/OBC category is 1180/- and 118/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. The fee once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Detailed Notification Here

