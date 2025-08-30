Bank of Maharashtra will close the registration process for Officers post on August 30, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Generalist Officer Scale II - Project 2025-26 can find the direct link through the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in. Bank of Maharashtra Officers Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 500 posts, link here(Bloomberg/Picture for representation)

Through this recruitment drive, the organisation will fill 500 posts.

Candidates having Bachelor’s degree / Integrated Dual Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD) from a University / Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies OR Chartered Accountant can apply for the post. The age limit should be between 22 to 35 years.

Bank of Maharashtra Officers Recruitment 2025: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in.

2. Click on current opening link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on Officers post apply online link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

5. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1180/- for UR/EWS/OBC category and ₹118/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment can be made by using a debit card / a credit card / Internet Banking by providing the information as asked on the screen.

Application Fee / Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. Bank Transaction charges for online payment of application fee /intimation fee will have to be borne by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Maharashtra.