BARC to recruit Scientific Officers, engineering graduates & science postgraduates can apply at barcocesexam.in
BARC will recruit for the Scientific Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply at barcocesexam.in on or before January 21, 2026.
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC has invited applications for Scientific Officers post. Engineering graduates and science graduates can apply online through the official website of BARC at barcocesexam.in.
The last date to apply for the post is January 21, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 18 to 26 years of age. The educational qualification to apply for the post can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
Selection to OCES/DGFS-2026 will be done in two-step process:
1) Screening of candidates, based on their performance in screening channel/ mode, as mentioned below in para- “a” & “b”; followed by
2) Selection Interview of the screened in candidates. There is a separate selection process for each of the OCES screening disciplines listed in Table-1. It also shows the eligible qualifying degree for individual OCES/DGFS screening discipline along with available training schemes for selected candidates through various OCES screening discipline.
Application Fee
A non-refundable Application Fee of ₹ 500/-is chargeable from the male applicants belonging to General and OBC categories. Women candidates, transgender candidates, candidates belonging to SC/ST category, Dependents of Defense Personnel Killed in Action (DODPKIA) and physically challenged candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee. The payment of fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BARC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News