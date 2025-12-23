BARC to recruit Scientific Officers, engineering graduates & science postgraduates can apply at barcocesexam.in

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC has invited applications for Scientific Officers post. Engineering graduates and science graduates can apply online through the official website of BARC at barcocesexam.in.

The last date to apply for the post is January 21, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 18 to 26 years of age. The educational qualification to apply for the post can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process Selection to OCES/DGFS-2026 will be done in two-step process:

1) Screening of candidates, based on their performance in screening channel/ mode, as mentioned below in para- “a” & “b”; followed by

2) Selection Interview of the screened in candidates. There is a separate selection process for each of the OCES screening disciplines listed in Table-1. It also shows the eligible qualifying degree for individual OCES/DGFS screening discipline along with available training schemes for selected candidates through various OCES screening discipline.

Application Fee A non-refundable Application Fee of ₹ 500/-is chargeable from the male applicants belonging to General and OBC categories. Women candidates, transgender candidates, candidates belonging to SC/ST category, Dependents of Defense Personnel Killed in Action (DODPKIA) and physically challenged candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee. The payment of fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BARC.

Detailed Notification