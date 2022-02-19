BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Radiographer and other posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications for the post of radiographer, medical lab technologist, patient care coordinator, phlebotomist, and lab attendant. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is February 28.

BECIL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 96 vacancies, out of which, 22 vacancies are for the post of Radiographer, 51 vacancies are for the post of Medical Lab Technologist, 8 vacancies are for the post of patient Care Coordinator,1 vacancy is for the post Phlebotomist and 14 vacancies are for the post of Lab Attendant.

BECIL recruitment application fees:

The application fees are ₹750 for general, OBC, and women candidates. For SC/ST and EWS/PH category candidates the application fee is ₹450. Only online payment of registration & application processing fees (non-refundable) is applicable. Demand Drafts, Cheques, Money Orders, Postal Orders, Pay Orders, Banker’s Cheque, postal stamps, etc., will not be accepted, towards registration & application processing fee.

BECIL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of BECIL at www.becil.com

Go to the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’

Register yourself and key in all the required details

Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate

Preview your application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.