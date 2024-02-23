 BECIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 44 Monitor posts till March 4 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / BECIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 44 Monitor posts till March 4

BECIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 44 Monitor posts till March 4

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 23, 2024 05:29 PM IST

BECIL invites applications for the Monitor post with 44 vacancies.

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the post of Monitor. The application process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the application form is March 4, 2024. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com.

BECIL invites applications for Monitor post, deadline March 4, 2024
BECIL invites applications for Monitor post, deadline March 4, 2024

BECIL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 44 monitor posts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

BECIL Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should be graduates in any discipline. candidates should have proficiency in Computers with knowledge of the Language Concerned. Candidates should have one year of experience in the media/news field.

Desirable: PG Diploma in Journalism/Bachelor in Journalism/ Mass Communication.

BECIL Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates from the General, OBC, Ex-Serviceman, and Women categories must pay a fee of Rs. 885, while candidates from the SC, ST, EWS, and PH categories must pay Rs. 531.

BECIL Monitor Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.becil.com

On the homepage, click on the Careers page

Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On