BECIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 44 Monitor posts till March 4
BECIL invites applications for the Monitor post with 44 vacancies.
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the post of Monitor. The application process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the application form is March 4, 2024. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com.
BECIL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 44 monitor posts.
BECIL Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should be graduates in any discipline. candidates should have proficiency in Computers with knowledge of the Language Concerned. Candidates should have one year of experience in the media/news field.
Desirable: PG Diploma in Journalism/Bachelor in Journalism/ Mass Communication.
BECIL Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates from the General, OBC, Ex-Serviceman, and Women categories must pay a fee of Rs. 885, while candidates from the SC, ST, EWS, and PH categories must pay Rs. 531.
BECIL Monitor Recruitment 2024: How to apply
Visit the official website at www.becil.com
On the homepage, click on the Careers page
Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the applictaion fee
Take a printout for future reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here.